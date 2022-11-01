Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Trex were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Trex by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 745,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Trex by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

