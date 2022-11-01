Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

NYSE WPM opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

