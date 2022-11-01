Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 627 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of OMC opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

