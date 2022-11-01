Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

