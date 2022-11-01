Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,194 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Innoviva by 39.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Innoviva by 516.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 922,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Innoviva by 212.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 410,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 278,855 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of INVA opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

