Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,551,618 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 116.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.