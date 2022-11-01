Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 639.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 309,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IONS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

