Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.1 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

IRM opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.