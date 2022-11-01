Iron Mountain (IRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IRM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

