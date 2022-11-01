iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after buying an additional 1,175,314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,578,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

