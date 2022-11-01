iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,073,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,615,000 after buying an additional 272,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $2,577,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.