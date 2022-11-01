iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after acquiring an additional 292,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $52.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

