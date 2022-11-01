iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMMD. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth $16,441,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 178,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 86,243 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 198.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89.

