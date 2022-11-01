iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,216 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 421.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 549,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after purchasing an additional 444,191 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $137.46 and a 12 month high of $204.88.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.