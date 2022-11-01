iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Position Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 127.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,921,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,550.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 155,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $276.67 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $297.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.45.

