iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.