iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IYW opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

