iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $138,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $55.52.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.