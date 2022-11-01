Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Update

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Itron Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.27. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

