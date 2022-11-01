James Cropper’s (CRPR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
James Cropper Stock Performance
LON CRPR opened at GBX 890 ($10.75) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6,357.14. James Cropper has a fifty-two week low of GBX 750 ($9.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,650 ($19.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.16.
James Cropper Company Profile
