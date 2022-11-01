James Cropper’s (CRPR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

James Cropper Stock Performance

LON CRPR opened at GBX 890 ($10.75) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6,357.14. James Cropper has a fifty-two week low of GBX 750 ($9.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,650 ($19.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get James Cropper alerts:

James Cropper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.