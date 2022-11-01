Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 13,518 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of National Retail Properties worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

