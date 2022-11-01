Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 36,523 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,523 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 310,359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,302,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,692.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 319,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 302,053 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $7,465,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $5,202,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.