Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,536 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,940,000 after buying an additional 1,037,761 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $938,627,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,138,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,665,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,291,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,432,000 after buying an additional 457,312 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.3 %

CM opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.649 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

