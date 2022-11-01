Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 5.81% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $556,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $993,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $2,226,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $5,675,000.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PUI opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $38.34.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

