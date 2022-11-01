Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,834,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 79.7% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $325,000.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS IGRO opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.