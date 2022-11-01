Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.23 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 634.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

