Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 316,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,028,000 after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Welltower Stock Down 0.7 %

Welltower stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.