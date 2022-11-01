Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 110,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 32,929 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 387,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 270.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 28.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
DNP opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
