Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,799 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 106,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3 %

KEY stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.