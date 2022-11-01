Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.49. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

