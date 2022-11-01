Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.6 %

Humana Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HUM opened at $558.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $563.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.67.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

