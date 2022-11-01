Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 638.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 502.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

