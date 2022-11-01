Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

