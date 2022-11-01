Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after buying an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,372,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $76,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.