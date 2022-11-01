Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 13,174 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 72.0% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.