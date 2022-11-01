Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 21,994 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 777,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 311,357 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 617,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

