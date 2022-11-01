Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELAN opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

