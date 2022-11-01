Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $226.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.73. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

