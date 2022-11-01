Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,646 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of XOP opened at $151.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $170.62.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.