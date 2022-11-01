Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 36,584 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,584 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on stock opened at $222.05 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.57 and a 200-day moving average of $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

