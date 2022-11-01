Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,682 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank raised its stake in State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in State Street by 165.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

State Street stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

