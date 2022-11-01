Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,136 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSI opened at $249.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

