Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 71,952 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,952 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

