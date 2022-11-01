JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.21.
JD.com Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.46. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
