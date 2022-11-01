JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $894.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,596,834 shares in the company, valued at $99,384,867.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,596,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,384,867.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 268,150 shares of company stock worth $2,713,436. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

