Johnson Controls International (JCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JCI opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,435,000. TPG GP A LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 36.5% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,964,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,042,000 after purchasing an additional 525,510 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6,261.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 493,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 485,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,023,000 after purchasing an additional 404,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,904,000 after purchasing an additional 359,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.