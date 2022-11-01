Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

