Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
