KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 106,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 34.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

