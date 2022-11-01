Kimball International (KBAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Kimball International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Kimball International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -83.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 20.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 13.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

