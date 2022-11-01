Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $315.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $318.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,040,000 after acquiring an additional 85,879 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 78,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 270.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,112,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

